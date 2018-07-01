Star John Tavares heading to Maple Leafs

John Tavares is heading home.

The former Islanders franchise center is signing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $11 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team he grew up rooting for.

Earlier in the day it was reported that he was doing the unthinkable for Islanders fans: leaving. Tavares posted a note on Twitter:

"To All Islanders fans,

These past 6 days have been nothing I could have ever expected. Making the toughest decision of my life: to stay where I have been my entire career or take a calculated leap of faith into an opportunity that I believe will be special to me and my family. The island has been home, it's what I know, it's part of me -- it always will be. I can't thank you all enough for the dedication you have all showed. I'm sorry if this decision pains you, as you can tell it wasn't easy, but have trust in the future because it is bright. The Islanders are in great hands. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to be an Islander for as long as I did. The island, the fans, the organization, my teammates will always be special to me and my family but its time to live my childhood dream here in Toronto."

The 27-year-old Tavares was the gem of free agency this year, and the Islanders will see him walk without getting anything in return.

Tavares is a five-time All-Star who has been the face of the Islanders since he was the first overall pick in the 2009 draft and came up as a 19-year-old.

The New York captain had 37 goals and 47 assists last season. Despite his production, however, the Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They have only been to the postseason three times in his career and never advanced past the conference quarterfinals.

Tavares has also played for four head coaches in New York and has had stadium issues hanging over him. He started his Islanders tenure at the deteriorating Nassau Coliseum before moving to the Barclays Center in 2015.

The basketball-first arena has had ice issues and sightline problems for hockey, however, and the Islanders announced they are building their own arena at Belmont Park. Until it is done in 2021, the team will be splitting time between Barclays and a refurbished Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders had been hoping that Tavares would remain to be the star on their new stage.

Tavares is coming off a six-year, $33 million contract.

He also addressed the Islanders brass on Twitter:

"To The New York Islanders,

I've been so fortunate to be an Islander not only because of the love and support of the fan base, but because of how lucky I was to be around so many great people. From ownership through management, staff and of course all my teammates, they helped me mature and grow into who I am today. I will always be thankful for how they molded and guided me to be a better person and hockey player. Memories and friendships that I will forever hold close to my heart. Thank you everyone for your impact on me, I will always be grateful. My words will never be able to fully show the impact my time on the Island had on me."

The Leafs lost forwards James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak this free-agency period, but they made up for it in a big way, getting a star to pair with Auston Matthews.