Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited Thursday morning after he allegedly drove over 100 mph on Pittsburgh streets, according to WPXI.

WPXI reports that Brown, who was in a black Porsche, was charged with reckless driving after speeding past an officer.

A Steelers spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and gathering information.

The Steelers (5-2-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (6-2) on Thursday Night Football.