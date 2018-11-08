Steelers, Panthers set record by scoring three touchdowns in 23 seconds

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of Thursday night's game did something no two teams had done in the Super Bowl era.

They combined for three touchdowns in 23 seconds, a record for the shortest span, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The previous record for three touchdowns was 26 seconds by the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders in 2008.

The Panthers used 4:31 on their opening possession, scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton to running back Christian McCaffrey at the 10:29 mark.

On Pittsburgh's first play after a touchback on the kickoff, Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 75-yard touchdown that took 11 seconds.

And on Carolina's next play from scrimmage, Newton was intercepted by linebacker Vince Williams, who returned the pick 17 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 with 10:05 left in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh led 31-14 at halftime, tying for the most points the Panthers have given up in a half in team history.