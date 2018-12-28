Steelers place Chris Boswell on IR, sign Matt McCrane

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers on Friday placed veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve and signed tryout kicker Matt McCrane.

Boswell's injury is unknown, and he didn't appear on the injury report for Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh tried out McCrane and veteran Kai Forbath in Week 15 after two Boswell misses cost the Steelers during a loss in Oakland, but the team stuck with Boswell after a productive practice.

Boswell told ESPN on Thursday that he hoped he had turned the corner after three straight makes, but he added that things can always "go south" so he had to stay confident regardless.

Boswell, a Pro Bowl kicker last season who signed a five-year, $20 million extension in August, made 13 of 20 field goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra point attempts this season.

McCrane went 5-for-9 on field goals for Oakland earlier this year.