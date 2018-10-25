Steph Curry climbs to 5th on career 3's list amid 51-point night

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 51 points and is now fifth on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list after knocking down 11 triples in a 144-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

The two-time MVP finished the night shooting 15-for-24 from the field, 11-for-16 from beyond the arc and 10-for-10 from the free throw line, to go along with five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of play. Curry did not play in the fourth quarter.

Fans at Oracle Arena showered Curry with MVP chants throughout the night as he made the game look easy. After knocking down his 10th 3-pointer on Wednesday night, Curry walked by the Warriors bench shrugging his shoulders, à la Michael Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals. Curry tied his career high for points at Oracle Arena, matching the 51 he scored against the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

Curry's 31 points in 20 minutes in the first half marked the ninth time in his career with at least 30 points in a half, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Only Houston Rockets star James Harden has more 30-point halves with 14 in his career.

"Kevin, Steph, Klay, they've got a neon green light [to shoot] every night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "I trust them to take good ones and to create good ones for other people. But they're all licensed to let loose from the three-point line any time they want."

Curry took those instructions and ran with them on Wednesday night.