Stephen Curry not hurt in multicar accident

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was not injured when he was involved in a three-car crash on a California highway Friday morning.

Curry's Porsche was damaged when the vehicle was hit twice -- first by a car that spun out and then by a second car that rear-ended him, a California Highway Patrol spokesman told KGO-TV.

There were no reported injuries, and the CHP said weather may have been a factor.

After the crash, Curry made it to the Warriors' practice facility and the team said he was "fine" after the morning's events. He will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from a strained left groin and will also miss Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Curry has been getting more individual work in during the past week and the organization is hopeful he will be back on the floor in the near future.

"I haven't seen him. I heard he's all right, though, hopefully," Warriors teammate Klay Thompson said after Friday's shootaround. Draymond Green (toe) and Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) also remain out for Friday's game.

The Warriors come into Friday's game having lost four straight -- the first time that has occurred in the Steve Kerr era. The group remains confident that better times are ahead soon, especially once Curry and Green come back.

"Obviously every loss hurts," Thompson said. "But realize we have enough in here to win. We've done it in the past, previous seasons, last year, the year before when key guys went out, so just draw back on times when we were successful when we had a depleted roster and right now we obviously are short-handed but we're not going to make excuses for these upcoming games. We still have plenty of talent to reel off some wins and we will, we just got to stay the course. Obviously it's been a hard part of the schedule with all the opponents we're facing, playoff teams. So it hasn't been easy, but we're going to be better for it."