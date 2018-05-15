Stephen Piscotty makes quick impact upon rejoining Athletics

BOSTON -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty?returned to the lineup after the club reinstated him from the bereavement list and made an immediate impact, hitting a solo home run in his first at-bat Tuesday night against the Red Sox.?

Piscotty, who batted eighth and started in right field, touched his heart with his right hand and looked up as he crossed home plate at Fenway Park.?

Piscotty had been away from the team following the death of his mother. Gretchen Piscotty died May 6 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Piscotty entered Tuesday hitting .248 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 34 games.

To make room for Piscotty and with Trevor Cahill (elbow) expected to return from the disabled list on Wednesday, the A's also optioned right-hander Kendall Graveman to Triple-A Nashville.

Graveman, called up last Friday, earned his first win of the year in a solid start against the Yankees and was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Red Sox. He's 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA over seven starts with the A's this season.

