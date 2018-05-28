Survivors of Las Vegas Strip shooting name baby after Reilly Smith

A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after the Vegas Golden Knights'? Reilly Smith, saying the team has brought some positivity into their lives after the tragedy.

KLAS-TV reports that Lauren and Brad Sugars' girl was born May 18, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The couple originally had Austin in mind as their daughter's name but decided to go with Riley.

Lauren Sugars said they are "thankful that something so positive came out of such a tragic event."

The Sugars didn't know they were going to become parents until after the festival.

"Route 91 was a very big negative, but our city turned it into a really big positive and I think the Golden Knights has been a really big part of that," Brad Sugars told KLAS-TV. "It's helped immensely to have something positive to focus on that's positive."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.