Tar Heels lose TE Pianalto indefinitely with broken leg

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina tight end Zack Pianalto has a broken left leg that will keep him out indefinitely. Pianalto fractured his fibula while making a touchdown catch in Saturday's 28-7 win against Georgia Tech. North Carolina coach Butch Davis said on Sunday it's unclear how long Pianalto will be out for the No. 16 Tar Heels, who play at Maryland Saturday. The sophomore had missed two straight games with a right ankle injury before returning against the Yellow Jackets. He had seven catches for 68 yards this year.