Tennessee high school AD put on leave after blaming girls for athletic shorts ban

A Tennessee high school athletic director has been placed on administrative leave after saying girls "pretty much ruin everything" in a video address to students.

Jared Hensley, the assistant principal as well as the athletic director at Soddy-Daisy High School near Chattanooga, made the video announcement Wednesday morning to inform students that there would be a ban on wearing athletic shorts.

Hensley said boys would be unhappy with the rule, but that he "had" to make it.

"And if you want to blame someone, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything," Hensley continued. "They ruin the dress code, well -- ask Adam. Look at Eve. That's really all you got to get to. You can go back to the beginning of time.

"So, it'll be like that for the rest of your life; get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules."

The video was posted to YouTube and then taken down, but the Chattanooga Times Free Press uploaded it, prompting swift and sharp backlash toward Hensley on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton County Superintendent Bryan Johnson released a statement condemning Hensley's comments and announcing the AD was put on leave.

"We have reviewed the video content," Johnson said, according to the Free Press. "We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately."