Texas A&M's Tyrel Dodson: Jimbo Fisher 'did the right thing'

Texas A&M starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson said coach Jimbo Fisher "did the right thing" in disciplining him during Saturday's game against Arkansas.

ESPN cameras caught Fisher grabbing Dodson's facemask and pushing him backward after Dodson had been scuffling with an Arkansas player late in the third quarter.

The incident drew criticism on social media.

Texas A&M held on for a 24-17 win over the Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dodson had three tackles for the Aggies.

"I don't need [Dodson] pushing and shoving out there and getting thrown out of the game," Fisher said Saturday. "[I told him], 'I need you partner.' If I'm gonna win this game, I need Dodson."