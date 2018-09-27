Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed to take on Francisco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood

PARIS -- Tiger Woods returns to the Ryder Cup for the first time in six years with a first-day pairing with one of America's best in the competition of late, Patrick Reed.

They will take on Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and England's Tommy Fleetwood in the final match of the fourball (best ball) session.

Woods, 42, is coming off a victory on Sunday at the Tour Championship, his first in five years. It means U.S. captain Jim Furyk, at least for now, is breaking up one of the most successful U.S. pairings of late, Jordan Spieth and Reed. Spieth will pair with Justin Thomas in a match against Englishmen Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Spieth and Reed have combined to go 8-1-3 at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with a 4-1-2 record in the past two Ryder Cups.

The competition begins with Americans Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau against England's Justin Rose and Spain's Jon Rahm. They start at 2:10 a.m. ET.

That match is followed by Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler against Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen.

The U.S. will attempt to regain the Cup it won at Hazeltine in Minnesota two years ago and win consecutive Cups for the first time since 1991 and 1993. The Americans have not won on foreign soil in 25 years, a string of five consecutive road losses.

The Ryder Cup consists of 28 matches, with eight played on Friday and eight on Saturday, followed by 12 singles matches on Sunday. The U.S. needs 14 points to retain the Cup while Europe needs 14 ½ to win it.

The order of fourball and foursomes was determined by Europe, with the fourball matches taking place in the morning and foursomes in the afternoon on each of the first two days.

Sitting out the first session for the Americans will be Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson. Watching for the Europeans will be Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.