Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio for insensitive comment

The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio.

General manager Al Avila told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick on Wednesday that Bosio was dismissed for making an insensitive comment directed at a team employee.

Avila said bullpen coach Rick Anderson will take over for Bosio. A.J. Sager, the Tigers' roving pitching instructor, will fill in as bullpen coach until Triple-A pitching coach Jeff Pico arrives and assumes that spot on manager Ron Gardenhire's staff.

The team, which announced the move Wednesday, says it holds employees "to the highest standards of personal conduct on and off the field," adding it has zero tolerance for Bosio's behavior.

The Tigers said in their statement they will not have further comment on the matter.

Bosio was in his first season as Detroit's pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.