Tommy Fleetwood nearly sets record with final-round 63 at U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Tommy Fleetwood missed an 8-foot putt on the 18th green that would have given him the first 62 in U.S. Open history, settling for a 63 on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills.

A Southport, England, native, Fleetwood joined Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, Vijay Singh and Justin Thomas as the only players to shoot a 63 in 118 U.S. Opens.

Had he been able to birdie one of the final three holes, he would have joined South Africa's Branden Grace as the only players to shoot 62 in a major championship. Grace shot 62 in the third round of The Open last year at Royal Birkdale.

Fleetwood, 27, is a four-time winner on the European Tour. The Englishman won earlier this year at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

He made eight birdies and a bogey a day after the course was so severe that just three players broke par.

His 72-hole total of 282, 2 over par, had him as the leader in the clubhouse as play continued.