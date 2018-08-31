Tony Romo advances after golfer signs incorrect scorecard

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo advanced to the First Stage of Web.com Tour qualifying Friday, but he needed some help.

Romo, 38, shot a 2-over 74 at Lantana Golf Club to seemingly miss moving out of the pre-qualifier by one shot after falling into a tie for 37th. Only the top 36 advance.

But another player was disqualified for signing for an incorrect scorecard, meaning Romo moved into the top 36, including ties, and is one of 39 players to advance to the First Stage as he attempts to secure Web.com Tour membership.

The 12 First Stage fields will be set the week of Sept. 10, with the 72-hole events to take place in late September and early October.

The Web.com Tour is the PGA Tour's developmental tour, and to earn fully exempt status means finishing among the top 40 at the Final Stage. Romo needs to make it through two more tournaments just to get into the last qualifying tournament, which is played in December.

"It was kind of what I expected,'' Romo said, according to the Web.com Tour, in comments made before the event was completed. "Everyone playing here is an accomplished, really good golfer and you have to play good to be in the mix.

"We were in it until the end and we're going to find out right now as we're close to the number. I birdied 17 and made a good putt on 18, so we'll see how it turns out."

Romo birdied two of his last four holes to shoot the 74. Later, Tomo Watanabe of Japan was discovered to have signed for a 4 on his fifth hole when he actually made a 5. His actual score of 69 would have been enough to advance.

That allowed Romo, who had finished at 2-over 218 for the 54-hole event, to move into the last qualifying position.

Romo, who was playing as an amateur, opened the event with scores of 72-72. He has a 0.4 handicap, according to the Texas State Golf Association.