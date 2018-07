Free-agent guard Tyreke Evans has agreed in principle to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN.

Evans flew into Indiana for a Tuesday and spent time with Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard on his way to reaching an agreement.

The Pacers have also agreed on a three-year, $22 million free agent deal with forward Doug McDermott.

Evans averaged 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 games for the Grizzlies last season.