Vandy PG Darius Garland out indefinitely with meniscus injury

Vanderbilt star point guard Darius Garland has a meniscus injury in his left knee and is out indefinitely, the school announced Saturday morning.

Garland suffered the injury early in the Commodores' game against Kent State on Friday.

Garland, a 6-foot-2 Nashville native, was the No. 1 point guard in the 2018 high school class and is a projected lottery pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Heading into Friday, Garland was averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting 47.8 percent from 3-point range. He scored 33 points earlier this week in a win over Liberty.

"He's going to get some further testing tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news in the next 48 hours," Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said after Friday's game. "We will obviously be careful with his injury. He obviously has a bright future in basketball, and we just want to make sure we give him the best care we can for him to figure out what's the plan of attack."

Without Garland, Vanderbilt suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Kent State 77-75. Sophomore Maxwell Evans saw an increased role in his absence, playing 21 minutes and finishing with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

The Commodores host Savannah State on Tuesday, then face NC State in Miami next weekend.