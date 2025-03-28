At 200 mph, all-female driving team ‘Iron Dames’ race with the best

ABC News reports on the “Iron Dames” – a team of three female drivers competing in their pink Lambo on the professional endurance racing circuit comprised predominantly of men.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live