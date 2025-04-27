Browns select Shedeur Sanders in round 5 of NFL draft

Sanders entered the draft as one of the most highly regarded quarterback prospects.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live