NFL fines Falcons, defensive coordinator for prank calls to draft prospects

The NFL is issuing a fine to the Atlanta Falcons and the team’s defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, following an investigation into a prank call made to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL draft.

April 30, 2025

