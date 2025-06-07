Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win her first French Open title

Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

June 7, 2025

