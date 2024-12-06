College football conference championships take center stage this weekend

Retired NFL player Sam Acho breaks down how the conference championships will decide the 12-team college football playoff field.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live