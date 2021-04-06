Daredevil speed flyers race down mountain

More
Fearless speed flyers hurtled down a mountain in a race to the finish while taking in mesmerizing views of the Austrian Alps.
2:01 | 06/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Daredevil speed flyers race down mountain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"Fearless speed flyers hurtled down a mountain in a race to the finish while taking in mesmerizing views of the Austrian Alps.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"78086362","title":"Daredevil speed flyers race down mountain","url":"/Sports/video/daredevil-speed-flyers-race-mountain-78086362"}