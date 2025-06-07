Judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay athletes millions

A federal judge has signed off on arguably the biggest change in the history of college sports, clearing the way for schools to begin paying their athletes millions of dollars as soon as next month.

June 7, 2025

