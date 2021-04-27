‘Legacy traits’ give trans female athletes unfair advantage: Swimmer Diana Nyad

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad about the debate over whether trans female athletes who transitioned after puberty should compete with cisgender female athletes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live