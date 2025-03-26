Maradona’s health care team on trial for homicide

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reported on the first two weeks of a contentious trial against seven medical professionals accused of voluntary manslaughter in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live