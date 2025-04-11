The Masters round 2 tees off

Justin Rose is going for his first green jacket, while Scottie Scheffler defends his title in the 2025 Masters Tournament.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live