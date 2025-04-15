MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

President of the Negroes Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, discusses why the legacy of Jackie Robinson and how the color barrier was broken in baseball.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live