MLB commissioner reinstates ineligible players such as Pete Rose

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Pete Rose’s attorney Jeffrey Lenkov on the effort to get him reinstated and, eventually, elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Rose died in 2024.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live