By the Numbers: NBA Conference Finals feature four desperate teams

ABC News Live takes look at the four NBA franchises with their eyes on the Larry O'Brien Trophy – two of which are seeking their first titles, while the other two haven’t won since the 1970s.

May 21, 2025

