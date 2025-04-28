President Trump welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House

Pres. Trump welcomes the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The team presented him with a custom “47” jersey and helmet.

April 28, 2025

