Spain’s ex-soccer president on trial for sexual assault

World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testified that she did not consent to a kiss from Luis Rubiales, and that it “stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live