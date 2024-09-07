US Open in its final weekend

Plus, ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports the latest on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers who traveled down to Brazil for the NFL's first-ever game in South America.

September 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live