West Virginia 13-year-old dies during football practice

A West Virginia community is in mourning after a 13-year-old died during football practice. ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live