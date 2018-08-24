Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'

Hefty price tags in Beverly Hills are nothing new, but Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got a surprise when his lunch bill came to more than $1 million on Friday.

The bill from the waiter at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel included $30 pancakes, a $42 salad and ... $1 million for "Dodger Killer."

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, who dined with Verlander, also posted a picture of the $1,095,198.20 receipt, saying he picked up the tip.

Verlander and the Astros won the 2017 World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deciding Game 7 for the team's first championship.

The AL West-leading Astros are visiting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series. Verlander, who is 12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and 223 strikeouts this season, is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's game.

Verlander, who is making $28 million this season, has only faced the Dodgers three times during the regular season over his career, going 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA and 27 strikeouts. He appeared in two games during last year's World Series against the Dodgers, going 0-1 while giving up five runs in 12 innings with 14 strikeouts.