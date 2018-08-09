Wake Forest assistant Jamill Jones threw fatal punch at tourist, police say

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones has been arrested and charged with third-degree assault in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Florida man who was in New York for a wedding.

Jones turned himself into police Thursday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned Thursday evening at Queens County Criminal Court, according to Queens District Attorney's Office spokesperson Kim Livingston.

"We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information," a Wake Forest spokesman said. "We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

According to police, Jones allegedly punched Sandor Szabo in the face following a confrontation in the early morning hours Sunday that started when Szabo knocked on Jones' car window thinking it was his Uber ride. Szabo lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement, and he was brought to an area hospital in critical condition. Szabo died Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing, and charges against Jones could be upgraded.

Jones is set to begin his second season on Danny Manning's Wake Forest staff after joining in the spring of 2017. He also spent time as an assistant coach at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast going back to 2013. Jones started his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Team Takeover AAU program after graduating from Arkansas Tech in 2008.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.