Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala will make his return Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier Wednesday there was a "good chance" Iguodala would play.

He's missed the past six games with a leg injury.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 over Cleveland despite being without the services of Iguodala, who was the 2015 Finals MVP.