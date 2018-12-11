White Sox acquire right-hander Ivan Nova from Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded pitcher Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh received right-handed pitcher Yordi Rosario and international slot money from Chicago.

Nova, 31, went 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 29 starts with Pittsburgh last season. He is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA over parts of nine combined seasons with the Pirates and New York Yankees.

Rosario, 19, had a 2.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 14 appearances (11 starts) in 2018 between the Dominican summer league and Arizona fall league.