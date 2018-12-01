William Nylander agrees to 6-year, $41.77M deal to stay with Leafs

Forward William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended their contract stalemate with a new six-year deal that was made public minutes before a 5 p.m. ET deadline that would determine his eligibility for this season.

Nylander, 22, was a restricted free agent. His new deal pays him $41.77 million over six seasons, carrying an annual average value of $6.9 million against the salary cap.

The first season carries a pro-rated $10 million salary that comes out to $6.77 million, including a $2 million signing bonus. That means it has a current season average annual value of $10.2 million. The "out years" of the contract after this season carry a cap hit of $6.9 million.

According to TSN, the second year of the deal sees his base salary drop to $700,000 with a signing bonus of $8.3 million. In the other years of the deal, it's $2.5 million in base salary with $3.5 million in signing bonuses. Hence, $24.3 million of his $41.4 million contract is guaranteed through those bonuses.

Nylander has 48 goals and 87 assists in 185 games for the Leafs, who drafted him eighth overall in 2014. He played on the Leafs' top line with star center Auston Matthews for the last two seasons.

Per the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Nylander had until 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 in order to sign a contract and be eligible to play this season. News of the deal broke with roughly three minutes remaining before that deadline. Nylander had been working out with AIK of the Swedish Hockey League since September.

He took to following the deadline.

The stalemate with the restricted free agent was a complicated one. The Leafs felt that he was comparable to a player like Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets, who signed a seven-year deal worth $6 million annually last October. The Nylander camp preferred to use Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl as a comparison, who signed an eight-year deal with an annual average value of $8.5 million as a 22-year-old.

Also complicating things: The new contracts that Leafs forwards and pending RFAs Matthews and Mitch Marner will require before next season; as well as the fact that the contract impasse with Nylander bled into the 2018-19 season, adding to the financial creativity in this deal.

Essentially, Nylander gets the money he was seeking, and the Leafs get the cap hit in the out years they were seeking. In the end, one of the most talented young forwards in the NHL returns to a team that is 18-8-0 this season and has designs on winning its first Stanley Cup since 1967. A good contract for both, and a long wait ends for Toronto fans.