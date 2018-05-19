Cowboys WR Terrance Williams arrested on intoxication charge

Interested in NFL? Add NFL as an interest to stay up to date on the latest NFL news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to an accident involving his car and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Williams' Lamborghini left a roadway and struck a light pole near the team's practice facility around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver had left the scene. Officers found Williams while investigating the crash.

Williams was released from jail on bond on the misdemeanor intoxication charge.

The 28-year-old Williams was expected to miss all the offseason workouts after breaking his right foot in January and having surgery. The Cowboys released Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move while signing two free agents and drafting two more receivers.

The Cowboys and Williams' agent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

