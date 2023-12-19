Henrique scores 4th goal in 2 games as Ducks down slumping Red Wings, 4-3

Adam Henrique scored his fourth goal in two games and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3

Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT -- Adam Henrique scored his fourth goal in two games and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday night.

Henrique was coming off his first career hat trick Sunday against New Jersey.

Radko Gudas, Pavel Mintyukov and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who have won two straight after a five-game losing streak. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

Alex DeBrincat surpassed 400 career points with two power-play goals in the third period for Detroit. Jeff Petry scored his first goal this season and Patrick Kane added two assists. The slumping Red Wings have lost six of seven.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin had an assist in his return to the lineup, nine days after getting knocked unconscious when he was hit from behind by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Larkin missed four games.

Red Wings starting goaltender Ville Husso was helped off the ice with 2:37 remaining in the first period due to a lower-body injury. He was replaced by James Reimer, who made 12 saves.

Detroit forward Klim Kostin also exited early with an upper-body injury.

Anaheim grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Gudas scored at 2:23, lifting a shot over Husso's glove. Mintyukov made it 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot that deflected off a defender.

Shortly after Husso departed, Henrique redirected Cam Fowler's shot from the point for a power-play goal.

Terry scored at 1:46 of the second period, banging in a rebound of Urho Vaakanainen's shot. Petry's slap shot less than a minute later put Detroit on the board.

DeBrincat fired a one-timer from the left side at 7:17 of the third to cut Anaheim's lead to two.

Mintyukov was assessed a double minor for high-sticking with 4:29 remaining. DeBrincat scored on another slap shot with 2:28 left.

DeBrincat has 25 points in 15 career games against the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Red Wings: At the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

