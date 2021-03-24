The Latest: Big Ten schools will set own attendance policies

The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate

The conference allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

