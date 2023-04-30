Press box collapse at West Virginia softball game injures 9

A portion of a press box floor has collapsed at a middle school softball tournament in West Virginia

WAYNE, W.Va. -- A portion of a press box floor collapsed at a middle school softball tournament in West Virginia on Saturday, injuring nine people, school officials said.

Five people were inside the press box at Wayne County High School when the floor gave way while several other people were beneath it, the county school district said in a statement.

Six students and three adults were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, the school district said.

Wayne is in southwestern West Virginia about 163 miles (262 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.