Former Titan Haynesworth charged with domestic assault Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Cleveland, Tennessee, police officers responded at 4:34 p.m. to a report that Haynesworth was yelling at his ex-girlfriend, according to a statement from the police. The woman told officers Haynesworth had driven there from his home in Franklin, Tennessee, about 160 miles (257 km) away, after making threats to physically harm her and her boyfriend. No physical assault was reported, according to the police statement.

“After being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing, Haynesworth was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center,” the statement reads.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Tuesday that Haynesworth had been released on $1,500 bond. An email to a lawyer who has previously represented Haynesworth was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Haynesworth has been receiving dialysis since his kidneys failed. After he revealed the news last summer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it had more than 1,000 calls and offers to donate a kidney or ask about the process within a day. However, he has not yet received a transplant.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the Titans, who selected him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. Haynesworth also played for Washington, New England and Tampa Bay.

He was selected as an All-Pro after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and had 30½ sacks in 123 games.

Haynesworth had his greatest season in 2008, when he had 8½ sacks while leading the Titans to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC before they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs.