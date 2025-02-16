Donald Trump is planning to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as president

Trump plans to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as president

Ryan Blaney (12) leads a pack of cars on the front stretch during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 15, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is planning to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 for the second time as president and help further burnish his image as a sports fan.

He was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. Trump was given the honor of being grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines.

Trump also thrilled thousands of NASCAR fans in the stands with an Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Last weekend, the Republican made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. Trump also attends college football games and UFC fights and is an avid golfer.

Asked what he enjoyed most about NASCAR, Trump said during a 2020 interview with Fox News that it was the bravery and courage of the drivers pursuing “pure American glory."

He described the Daytona 500 as a "legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.’’

The sport's fans are seen as leaning conservative.

At the White House in 2018, Trump honored NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing.

Last May, as a former president and candidate for reelection, Trump attended the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the swing state of North Carolina.

One NASCAR driver said having a president on hand Sunday for “one of our biggest days of the year is special.”

“It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race," said Chase Elliott.