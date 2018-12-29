Wizards' John Wall to have surgery on heel; out for season

Washington Wizards star John Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery to repair bone spurs in his left heel, league sources told ESPN.

Wall, 28, is expected to finalize a timetable for the procedure in the coming days, sources said. Recovery could sideline the point guard for six months.

Doctors determined the procedure is necessary for Wall to remedy an issue that has bothered him for over a year. Wall met with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Saturday, who recommended the surgery.

The Washington Post first reported that surgery could be necessary.

Wall, who is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game, also missed a game with an injury to his heel on Dec. 10.

Tomas Satoransky started in Wall's place against the Bulls.