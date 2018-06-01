Wolverines coach John Beilein interviews for Pistons vacancy

The University of Michigan's John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons' coaching job on Thursday, league sources told ESPN on Friday.

Beilein, who twice led the Wolverines to the national championship game, has long harbored intrigue with the NBA, sources said.

Sources told ESPN that Beilein and former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey met Thursday in Michigan with Pistons officials -- a contingent that included new senior adviser Ed Stefanski and coaching search consultants Bernie Bickerstaff and Jim Lynam.

Detroit also is planning to meet with Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard in the coming days, sources told ESPN.

Beilein, who has been Michigan's coach since 2007, earlier this month said he and the Wolverines were actively in talks on a contract extension that would keep him with the school beyond the 2020-21 season.

He last received an extension in November 2015 that pays him $3.37 million per year through 2020-21. He is the school's all-time wins leader with a record of 248-143.

The Wolverines are coming off their second Final Four appearance under Beilein and a school-record 33 wins last season. Michigan lost 79-62 to Villanova in the title game in April.