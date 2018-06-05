World Fame 2018

Since not all athletes are on every platform, we used only the number from their most popular account. So if an athlete had 2 million Instagram followers but his or her other accounts had only 1 million followers, the social media score was 2 million.

Our sources ranged from Forbes to ESPN contributors such as Darren Rovell

Which measures how often a name is searched, using Cristiano Ronaldo's score of 100 as a baseline

Easy, right? Now for the fine print: If we could not find accurate endorsement figures, we estimated an athlete's endorsement dollars based on the search, social and endorsement data for all athletes under review; for Chinese athletes, we used the Baidu search score and the Weibo social numbers because Google and Western social platforms have been blocked in China.??

If an athlete had no confirmed social media account, we marked a "0" for social media. Our deadline for all underlying metrics was March 19; the currency conversions were done by that date.

Primary research by Sachin Dave Chandan and Charlotte Gibson. Additional research by Fernando Olivieri