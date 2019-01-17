Yankees, Adam Ottavino agree to 3-year, $27 million deal

The New York Yankees have agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with free-agent relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, league sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Ottavino was a big piece of Colorado's bullpen last season, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA as the Rockies reached the NL Division Series as the wild card before losing to Milwaukee. His 112 strikeouts ranked fourth among all major league relievers, and he held opposing hitters to a .158 batting average.

Ottavino, who earned $7 million while serving as the setup man for closer Wade Davis, has always been a great matchup option facing right-handed hitters but has continued to flash the right pitches to get lefty hitters out, too. He's prized for great control of his two-seamer and slider, which lends to his durability.

"He turned himself into one of the best relievers in the game," Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon told The Athletic last season.

Ottavino underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in May 2015 soon after he was promoted to be the closer. He returned to action in July 2016.

A first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2006 amateur draft, the right-handed Ottavino made his major league debut four years later before being acquired off waivers by Colorado in 2012. He just finished his eighth season in the big leagues and seventh with the Rockies.

For his career, Ottavino is 17-20 with 17 saves, a 3.68 ERA and 464 strikeouts.