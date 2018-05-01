Yoenis Cespedes returns to Mets' lineup after jamming thumb on slide

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is back in the lineup two days after jamming his thumb on a headfirst slide into third base. Cespedes suffered the injury in the third inning Sunday and left the Mets' 14-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

X-rays taken that day were negative, but Cespedes had an MRI in New York on Monday to confirm that there was no serious injury.

Cespedes, 32, is hitting .233 with six homers and 25 RBIs. He has heated up recently, batting .381 with six home runs and seven RBIs in his past six games.

The two-time All-Star leads the National League with 43 strikeouts in just 103 at-bats.

He's batting third and playing left field Tuesday.